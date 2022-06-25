The roughly 2,000 acre Clear Fire burning near the city of Anderson continues to move south, toward the Interior community. Warm temperatures on Friday sparked an uptick in fire activity, leading the fire to grow and move south. The blaze is within six and a half miles of Anderson and even closer to Anderson subdivisions.
The Denali Borough issued a “set” order for the areas on the outskirts of Anderson, including the Kobe Agricultural Area, Anderson Subdivision and Quota Subdivision on Friday afternoon. This means that residents should be ready and prepared to leave at a moment’s notice with important personal items packed. As of Friday, Anderson was not included in the “set” order.
According to Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Sam Harrell, residents will be ordered to evacuate when the fire is within two miles of the community. The lightning fire was first reported on Tuesday, June 24.
The immediate concern for fire personnel are the many cabins along the Teklanika River, Harrell said. A “Go” order has been issued for cabins along the Teklanika that are within two miles of the fire.
Four crews and 97 firefighters are working to control the fire, including structure protection on cabins and perimeter control. After the increase in activity on Friday, more aerial resources are being utilized in an attempt to slow the spread of the fire’s southern edge.
Additional personnel are now opening an already-existing dozer line north of the Anderson subdivisions to create an additional barrier.
Harrell explained that the cool and cloudy conditions mid-week moderated the fire, allowing firefighters to directly attack the blaze. The concern is that extremely warm weather is in the weekend forecast, which could further elevate fire activity.