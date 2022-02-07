With a view of downtown Los Angeles and the snow-capped mountains in the background, NASCAR racers circle the quarter-mile track during the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum, a NASCAR exhibition race at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. Joey Logano, #22, went on to win the race. The season-opening Clash exhibition race gets a taste of West Coast flavor in 2022, marking a historic first visit to the tradition-rich Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.