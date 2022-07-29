Cayden Clark was at the heart of two Alaska rallies, Nolan Meredith threw five solid innings, and Kegan Wentz gave up just one hit in four innings of relief as the Goldpanners won their eighth straight game, a 12-5 victory over the Flagstaff Star Chasers Thursday night at Growden Memorial Park.
Trailing 2-0 in the fourth inning, Clark followed Blake Hiraki who beat out an infield hit and Marty Munoz who singled to rightfield with a two-run triple to tie the game. He followed them home on a sacrifice fly to left by North Pole High School graduate Alex Garcia, who was in the starting lineup at first base.
For the second night in a row, the Panners faced a Division II pitcher with a solid spring record. Thursday it was Mitchell Mussler, a right-hander with a sidearm delivery who was 10-4 with a 4.37 ERA over 105 innings pitched.
“We’ve played forever and we’ve seen good pitchers and bad pitchers and we know the adjustments we need to make to deliver,” Clark, who’ll be a sophomore at Dixie State, said.
The Star Chasers built a three-run lead in the fifth inning, with back-to-back singles by Drew Barragan and Zach Morris and consecutive singles by Jack Nielsen and Elijah Henning sandwiching a fly out to right field.
That made the score 5-3, which is where it stood in the bottom of the sixth when Munoz led off with a single and Clark homered just beyond the fence in left-center to tie the game at 5-5.
“To be honest, I didn’t even know we were behind when I hit the homerun,” said Clark, who tries to bring the same focus to each at-bat regardless of where the game is.
A subsequent strikeout of Garcia ended Mussler’s night, but the Panners had only started to do damage in the inning. Against reliever Zack Zwaschka, Griffin Harrison hit a two-out triple, Dominic Hughes singled on a groundball that sneaked under the glove of Barragan, Brock Kleszcz singled, Caleb Millikan singled and Hiraki wrapped up the six-inning frame with a triple.
The Panners sent three more runs across the plate in the seventh, beginning when the speedy Garcia reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, moved to third when the catcher’s throw went into centerfield, and came home on a single by Brock Rudy. Rudy and Harrison scored on a single by Hughes.
While Meredith was able to work out of the only difficult inning he went through — he faced no more than five batters in the first four innings, scattering two hits — Wentz breezed through all four innings he pitched. He faced just one above the minimum, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three. He picked off J.J. Walters trying to steal second in the fifth and benefitted from a 5-4-3 double play to end the eighth.
The Goldpanners have just three more home games over tonight and tomorrow. A single game begins this evening at 7 p.m. and a doubleheader will start at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The team will then head to the greater Salt Lake City area for the Marshall Gates World Series.