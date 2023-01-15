Homecourt advantage was of no help to the University of Alaska Fairbanks women’s basketball team as they lost their second consecutive game at the Alaska Airlines Gymnasium on Saturday.
Coming off a road win at rival Alaska Anchorage last Saturday and a devastating, last-second overtime loss to Northwest Nazarene University Thursday, the Nanooks’ fell 73-56 to Central Washington (13-4 overall, 5-3 GNAC).
An early 4-0 lead for the Nanooks (4-5 overall, 1-6 GNAC) quickly turned into a double-digit deficit of 22-10 by the end of the quarter. A combination of turnovers – lobbed passes have plagued the young Alaska team – and going cold from 3-point range saw the game quickly get out of hand.
The Wildcats’ Valerie Huerta (27 points on the night) and Samantha Bowman (21 points) worked the offense, patiently sinking long 3-pointers while cutting down low for uncontested layups to extend their lead to as many as 14 points.
Nanooks coach Amy Donovan – hesitant to make substitutions until halfway through the quarter – shook off the zone defense to go man-to-man in the second quarter. That briefly slowed the CWU offense by forcing desperately needed turnovers, but UAF couldn’t convert on the opportunities at the offensive end. The result was a 23-point lead at the half.
Ellen Silva’s back-to-back jumpers cut the lead to under 20 and Emma McKenney’s first bucket of the night – a 3-pointer – sparked the Nanooks in the third quarter, but the Nanooks still shot just 33 percent for the period – including 1 of 3 from 3-point range – as the Wildcats extended their lead to 62-35.
Kayla Johnson – UAF’s top scorer with 13 points — broke into double digits and Caitlin Pusich hit two of her three 3-pointers to outscore the Wildcats 21-11 in the final frame.
The UAF women will be back on the road Thursday at Saint Martin’s in Lacey, Wash., and Saturday at Western Oregon in Monmouth, Ore.