A judge relaxed bail conditions on Thursday for a former police detective facing a misdemeanor assault charge in connection with an altercation at Harding Lake with a family member last summer.
Gerrit Butler, 37, was a rising star at the Fairbanks Police Department and is now on administrative duty after being accused of fracturing his brother-in-law’s orbital bone and breaking his teeth.
Four felony assault charges were dismissed last month — leaving one misdemeanor assault charge remaining — with Superior Court Judge Earl A. Peterson accusing prosecutors of rushing the grand jury proceeding, preventing key witnesses (including Butler) from testifying and mischaracterizing evidence.
Butler could be re-indicted on the felonies. Prosecutor Sarah Beth Hance made no indication, at a bail hearing requested by Butler, of whether charges would again be presented to a grand jury.
The incident on July 5, 2021, involving Aaron Vogel, 30, of Palmer, who is married to one of Butler’s sisters, unfolded during the early morning hours when Butler and his sisters were visiting a family cabin with their romantic partners. They were sitting around a fire, and some of them were drinking. Witnesses told Alaska State Troopers that Vogel was being loud, arguing with his wife, challenging the other men to a fight and otherwise posturing aggressively. He had been drinking heavily.
Butler is trained in mixed martial arts and reportedly attacked Vogel after Vogel pushed Butler’s sister — not the sister who is Vogel’s wife.
Vogel was treated at the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for his injuries and reportedly spent months recuperating.
Peterson suspects that prosecutors played down the way Vogel pushed the woman and exaggerated the violence between Vogel and Butler during the grand jury proceedings, according to an order by the judge granting a motion to dismiss the indictment.
The judge on Thursday changed Butler’s conditions of release, allowing him to be around alcohol, though he may not consume it. Butler remains under state surveillance via an ankle monitor.
Attorney Bill Satterberg said that Butler should not be restricted from social events where alcohol is being consumed.
“Mr. Butler is not a heavy drinker,” Satterberg said. “He should not be a problem child with respect to the drinking.”
Though Butler’s chemical breath test was only .02 on the morning of the incident, Peterson expressed concern because the test was conducted hours after the altercation and “alcohol is a known substance to disinhibit.”
A trial on the misdemeanor assault charge is scheduled for Sept. 19.