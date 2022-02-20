Over the past several years we have periodically chronicled in this space the great work of our Golden Heart Community Foundation. Thanks to the generosity of Fairbanksans, we have an exciting update.
The Golden Heart Community Foundation would like to share a story to celebrate the spirit of Ed Rasmuson and his vision to empower and nurture Alaskans and their communities. GHCF is at the precipice of reaching $1 million in our grant endowment in large part due to Ed, the Alaska Community Foundation (ACF) and all of our donors.
Diane Kaplan, Rasmuson Foundation president and CEO, shared a memorable story about the beginnings of The Alaska Foundation (ACF)’s Affiliate program at the 2021 Affiliate Convening, an annual gathering that brings together all statewide Affiliate Advisory Boards and regional staff.
Diane recounted how Ed Rasmuson, Elmer’s son, was approached by Al Heckman of the Brado Foundation to discuss community foundation “affiliate” models and the potential for these community funds in Alaska. As the Rasmuson Foundation continued to grow over the years, Ed recognized that local communities were most knowledgeable about their own needs, and that individuals, businesses and organizations were more likely to invest in charitable funds that are solely focused on strengthening their communities.
Ed realized how hard it would be for each community to create and pay for their own separate foundation, including back-office expenses (bookkeeping, legal requirements, etc.); he believed the “affiliated” model made sense. A community’s affiliate could leave the back-office functions to a statewide parent foundation (ACF) and local affiliates could focus on making decisions on how best to use charitable dollars for their communities.
In 2008, the Rasmuson Foundation partnered with ACF to create the ACF Affiliate program. Ed Rasmuson, Rasmuson Foundation staff, and ACF staff visited Alaska communities and promoted the building of local community endowments. Golden Heart Community Foundation was established in 2013 and is one of the 11 statewide affiliates to ACF.
Diane believes the affiliate program will be acknowledged as the most important thing Rasmuson Foundation has ever invested in.
GHCF would like to express our fervent gratitude to Ed Rasmuson, the Rasmuson Foundation and ACF as we are poised to reach $1 million mark in our grant endowment. If it were not for Ed, and his dedication to the well-being and spirit of Alaska, our community and the nonprofits that serve our residents and neighbors, GHCF would not have the bright future that is before us. Please help GHCF honor the legacy of Ed Rasmuson and give honor to the spirit of Alaska that he espoused, by helping GHCF reach $1 million in our grant endowment that supports our community.