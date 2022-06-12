When customers do business with your organization, have you ever considered that you might be able to get more than a sale out of them?
The people who walk through your door and interact with you could be potential employees as well. After all, they already know your organization and must like it enough to part with their money for the goods or services you offer.
What type of experience do your customers get when they visit your company? How are they treated? Do they leave satisfied?
In a small town like Fairbanks, it is not difficult for some people to have a poor customer service experience and tell all their family and friends. That’s why it is so important to train customer facing employees on what great customer service looks like.
Not only could a poor customer experience have a negative effect on sales, it can have a negative effect on your ability to hire good people.
I read a story this week on a personal blog about a young man who was trying to apply for a job at a grocery store that makes the point.
A few weeks agoI was at the grocery store getting ready to check out when a young man approached the cashier to ask if he could apply for a job. The cashier replied,“You can apply online.”
The young man said, “I applied four weeks ago and never heard back. Can I talk to the manager?”
Cashier, “No. She’s in the back and will tell you the same thing, to apply online.”
The young man looked frustrated and said, “OK, so should I apply online again?” Cashier, “Yes, and after two weeks if you don’t hear back, call this number” and she hands him a help wanted flyer.
Then I spoke up and asked the cashier “Can I talk to the manager?” Cashier, “Sure. Is there something I can help you with?” Me, “No, I just have a favor to ask, can you call her for me?” The cashier calls for the manager and I tell the young man to hang on.
Less than 30 seconds later, the manager arrives and asks, “How can I help you?”
“I was wondering if you can help me out? This young man asked to see you to inquire about his employment application. Do you have time to help him out?”
The manager shakes the young man’s hand and says, “With pleasure” and asks him to follow her behind a counter. Today, Zack bagged my groceries and thanked me.
Sales people are told that opportunity is all around them. The same holds true in recruiting.
Your next hire could walk in the door tomorrow morning as a customer or inquiring about a job. The need you have might be more than bagging groceries, but the concept is the same. And it costs nothing to be polite and listen.