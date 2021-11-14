For over 25 years, Information Insights — a woman-owned consulting firm based in Fairbanks — has been providing research-based consulting and planning services to clients throughout Alaska.
“If you’re trying to do good in your community somewhere in Alaska, we’ll help you set your goals and figure out what you need and make it happen,” said principal consultant Jamie Hansen. “Right now, our focus really centers on research and implementation and that’s particularly to make inroads on clean energy and broadband infrastructure.”
Information Insights works with a variety of clients, from federal agencies to privately owned businesses, nonprofits and school districts.
“It’s really just a big mix,’’ Hansen said. “We talk initially with the client to figure out what the scope of the project will be and then we lay out a proposal that identifies who would be working on [the project,] our recommendations on how to go about the project timeline and then sort of the specific steps that are needed to accomplish the scope and goals that they laid out.”
“We do planning, but it’s typically with an eye towards implementation,” she added.
Since 2009, the business has handled administration for the Behavioral Health Mini Grant Program and brought more than $300,000 in building and fishing vessel grants to small business owners in Southeast Alaska, among other successes.
The firm employs 12 consultants who approach projects in a collaborative way, drawing on collective office-wide expertise which ranges from public health, energy policy and community development.
“Our biggest asset is the people who work with us,” Hansen said. “We’re rooted in Alaska ... I think that connection to community is really what makes us who we are.”
Information Insights was founded in 1996 by Ellen Ganley and Brian Rogers, a husband and wife duo who wanted to solve tough Alaska problems. More than 25 years later, the company is flourishing.
“It’s incredibly gratifying and humbling for the firm to have been able to co-create, design and implement valuable projects in our community for that length of time,” Hansen said. “This is also a big transition period for us because directly coinciding with the 25th anniversary, is the official retirement of all remaining founders of the firm.”
Hansen said the team at Information Insights is looking forward to the future.
“We are looking at this as the sort of inflection point where we are ... continuing to live the values and incredibly high quality of work that the founders created, but we’re doing that with a new energy, ” she added.