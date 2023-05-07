Boeing 737 MAX-9

Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times/TNS

A Boeing 737 MAX-9, built for Alaska Airlines, undergoes testing as it flies past the Boeing factory in Everett, Washington. A shortage of planes is keeping fare prices higher than before the pandemic.

 Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times/TNS

The worst of the pandemic has subsided, countries are accessible again and airlines expect decent profits now that business and leisure travel has returned. Why, then, are fares still so high?

For one, there’s a lack of planes. Airlines idled large portions of their fleets because travel demand was so lackluster during the pandemic that they weren’t needed. Now they can’t bring them back fast enough — it takes 100 working hours to ready the biggest jets for service after being parked away.

(With assistance from Siddharth Philip and Karthikeyan Sundaram.)

