Restaurants are reducing capacity and scaling back hours. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is calling in retirees. The American Red Cross of Alaska had to turn down a request for assistance.
The labor shortage in Fairbanks is taking a toll.
“Just listen to the radio. Every third advertisement is somebody hiring,” said Natalie Neubauer, who operates the Boatel Bar, a family business. “I’d say we have half the employees we usually have in a summer.”
At the same time, unemployment claims are down, according to the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s latest Community Research Quarterly.
Unemployment claims for January through March of this year are less than half of 2021 numbers for the same months and are lower than for the years 2016-2019.
The hospitality industry seems hardest hit but all manner of organizations, including the public sector, are finding it difficult to attract workers. Volunteer labor has also dried up.
The borough has closed a pool due to a lack of lifeguards and dialed back public transportation due to a lack of bus drivers.
Glenn Gambrell, director of talent acquisition for the University of Alaska, said it’s taking twice as long as usual to fill open positions at the university, one of Fairbanks’ largest employers. UAF has around 100 openings, he said.
“We’ve had entry level jobs at the university that would normally garner 15, 20 applicants, and we are seeing three or four,” he said. Hiring managers joke that the applicant pool has turned into an “applicant puddle.”
As a result, “We’re seeing an increase in workload on staff and on faculty,” Gambrell said.
Doug Tansy is the assistant business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
“We are basically pulling out every stop that we can,” he said.
The union is fast-tracking apprentice electricians to journeyman status and bringing back retired members. IBEW members are forfeiting days off.
“They are working seven twelves for one company, and on their days off they are working for other construction contractors,” Tansy said. “We’ve asked those people on their weeks off to put in hours.”
Jay Ramras owns the Pike’s Waterfront Lodge. He was reached by phone on Thursday morning shortly after a staff meeting and said he was short two people at the front desk, eight people in housekeeping and three people at the restaurant. Ramras has worked in the hospitality industry all of his life, and it’s never been this hard to get workers, he said.
“We just can’t seem to get back to normal, and I think everybody craves normal,” he said. “We are just trying to get through every day.”
Bill Rogers owns McCafferty’s, A Coffee House, Etc., in downtown Fairbanks where there is a help wanted sign on the door.
“I would rather be open more hours,” he said. “I don’t want to burn people out.”
Rogers needs baristas and is running ads on social media.
“I don’t have the responses that I am used to getting,” he said.
A key employee is leaving for college in the fall.
“I just hope the barista gods smile down on me like they used to,” Rogers said.
Foundation Health Partners, which owns Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and the Tanana Valley Clinic, is another major employer in Fairbanks.
Nicole Welch, chief human resources officer, said they have about 200 openings, almost twice as much as normal. They’ve raised starting wages but it hasn’t helped as much as they hoped.
“I have been here for 22 years, and I have never seen this level of a staffing situation,” Welch said.
Dustin Neal is the disaster program manager at the American Red Cross of Alaska’s Fairbanks office.
The agency provides canteen service — snacks, drinks and a place to rest — for firefighters. This service is performed by volunteers. For the first time, on Wednesday night, Neal said he had to turn down a request for canteen service. There were no volunteers available to provide the service at a fire in Ester.
“We just did not have the resources,” Neal said. “We are stretched so thin.”
The Red Cross is operating with about 30% of the volunteers needed.
“I am trying to build my capacity back up,” Neal said. “We are desperately in recruitment mode right now trying to get volunteers.”