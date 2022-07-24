Though I am loathed to publicly admit it before my students, coworkers, family and community, I must confess that no one listens to me.

In a simple group exercise, I ask my students to pay close attention to my directions: “Everyone, get ready to clap. Listen carefully to my directions. I am going to count to three. I am going to say 1,2,3. I am going to say clap. Then I want you all to clap together. Got it?” I repeat the directions. I then say 1, 2, 3 and I clap. Then I say “clap.” Like a bunch of trained seals they clap when I do, not waiting for me to say “clap”.

Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.

