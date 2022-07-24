Though I am loathed to publicly admit it before my students, coworkers, family and community, I must confess that no one listens to me.
In a simple group exercise, I ask my students to pay close attention to my directions: “Everyone, get ready to clap. Listen carefully to my directions. I am going to count to three. I am going to say 1,2,3. I am going to say clap. Then I want you all to clap together. Got it?” I repeat the directions. I then say 1, 2, 3 and I clap. Then I say “clap.” Like a bunch of trained seals they clap when I do, not waiting for me to say “clap”.
What we do speaks so loudly, no one hears what we say! In another exercise, I ask everyone to make an OK sign with their right hand. I then say, “everyone put your thumb and forefinger circle on your chin … ” just as I put mine on my cheek. Guess what? Everyone puts in on their cheek, not the chin as I directed!
Knowing that what we do is more important than what we say is significant for managers. In their bestselling book “The Leadership Challenge” authors Kouzes and Posner first tip is for leaders to “model the way”. When managers’ words are not in sync with action then they lose credibility, the respect of their followers, and significant employee motivation and productivity. When managers speak through their actions, the message usually gets through loudly and clearly.
To illustrate the power of modeling the way, Madeline Cartwright, who became the principal of an inner city school, found a desperate situation — a filthy building, discouraged teachers, apathetic parents, and children who were just trying to survive in an unbearable environment. Madeline had many reasons to be discouraged and to question whether change was even possible. No amount of talking could turn the school around.
One day she pulled the janitor aside to discuss the stench permeating the hall from the boys’ restroom. The janitor said that after so many decades the smell was a permanent part of the concrete and tile. Madeline asked for a bucket of warm soapy water and a brush and she spent the morning scrubbing and cleaning, eventually removing the smell.
Word spread quickly about the action of the new principle. Students, faculty, the parents and even out in the community talked about Madeline’s action. She sent a loud message that the school was changing, not with words, but with action. This was the beginning of one inner city school’s rebirth.
To keep the momentum going one day she noticed that day after day some children came to school with dirty clothes. She believed that if the children felt dirty, it would impact their ability to learn. Madeline organized a fundraiser to purchase a washer and dryer and the community donated spare clothing. If children were wearing dirty clothes they could borrow an outfit from the loaner clothes and while they were in class volunteers would wash their clothes. At the end of the day children changed back into their own, now clean and freshly folded, clothing.
Soon, everyone was involved in the new school spirit and a culture of doing whatever it takes emerged amongst the faculty and staff. Together they faced head on the challenges that were keeping the children from learning. School became a safe haven for the children, test scores skyrocketed as dropout rates plummeted.
Fredrick Herzberg, the great American psychologist who became one of the most influential names in 20th century business management explains in his 1968 publication “One More Time, How Do You Motivate Employees?” that managers can best motivate their employees by looking for hygiene issues (things in the workplace that are broken) such as the smell from the boys’ restroom, quietly fix them, and then get on with the challenge of motivating.
The following are key finding from Herzberg’s research:
1. People are made dissatisfied by a bad environment, but they are seldom made satisfied by a good environment.
2. The prevention of dissatisfaction is just as important as encouragement of motivator satisfaction.
3. Hygiene factors operate independently of motivation factors. An individual can be highly motivated in his work and be dissatisfied with his work environment.
4. All hygiene factors are equally important, although their frequency of occurrence differs considerably.
5. Hygiene improvements have short-term effects. Any improvements result in a short-term removal of, or prevention of, dissatisfaction.
6. Hygiene needs are cyclical in nature and come back to a starting point. This leads to the “What have you done for me lately?” syndrome.
7. Hygiene needs have an escalating zero point and no final answer.
There is an old saying: “People don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” The Charlieism addenda to that old saying is: “What you do speaks so loudly, nobody hears what you say.”
As a leader are your actions in concert with your organization’s values, thereby sending the right message to your followers? As a follower are you, though your performance, sending the right message to your boss?
