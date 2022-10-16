Macy’ s Backstage

Customers shop at Macy's Backstage and a small-format Market by Macy's on Oct. 5, 2022, in Evergreen Park. 

 Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Most of us in business think that we must provide either the best price, quality or service to win and keep customers. Right? Think about your favorite drive thru or sit down restaurant. Why do you go there? Is it because they have the best price in town? (Probably not). Is it because they have the very best service? (Probably not again). Or, could it be that the food they serve is far and away the very, very best in Fairbanks? (Like a broken record, the answer is again — probably not.)

For most of us, restaurants, groceries, retail stores and service providers win our loyalty because we know what to expect, and our expectations are consistently met or exceeded. The first time our expectations are not met, we become disappointed; the second time we experience inconsistency, we keep our money in our pockets and go somewhere else.