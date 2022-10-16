Most of us in business think that we must provide either the best price, quality or service to win and keep customers. Right? Think about your favorite drive thru or sit down restaurant. Why do you go there? Is it because they have the best price in town? (Probably not). Is it because they have the very best service? (Probably not again). Or, could it be that the food they serve is far and away the very, very best in Fairbanks? (Like a broken record, the answer is again — probably not.)
For most of us, restaurants, groceries, retail stores and service providers win our loyalty because we know what to expect, and our expectations are consistently met or exceeded. The first time our expectations are not met, we become disappointed; the second time we experience inconsistency, we keep our money in our pockets and go somewhere else.
The million dollar question, then, is “how do we win the initial business and continuing loyalty of very precious customers?”
I submit for your consideration that it is a four step process for success here in Fairbanks.
Think about what your customers might like. Can you satisfy their desire better than your existing competition? If so, then design a system that consistently (and the critical word is — consistently) delivers satisfaction. A beautiful system to deliver your product or service is the critical first step. It is vital to get it right before you serve your very first customer because in this town we generally only get one chance for a first impression. Our customers’ word of mouth can make or break a business.
For better or worse, our beautifully designed systems are delivered by employees. Mike Calvin wrote three wonderful columns in this space over the past four weeks, and he will publish again for the next two weeks on how to hire right. If you missed those columns, I encourage getting and studying them.
To coin a metaphor from Jim Collins’ book “Good to Great,” once you have the right people in the right seats on your “bus,” spend time lavishly training and retraining them to live the beautiful systems you designed to drive your “bus.” Fail to do so, and you might end up with a sorry situation similar to what my wife and I recently experienced.
The other day, my wife and I were at a restaurant. Here is what happened: The manager was obviously (and justifiably) unhappy with how the servers were doing their jobs. Rather than use it as a teachable moment for servers who appeared to be new and inexperienced, this person threw a temper tantrum! He started clearing tables, throwing things around and cussing up a storm. He then continued to stomp around mumbling while furiously wiping down tables while we, and other guests, were seated nearby. This person made a point to call servers out and belittle them while they were helping other customers. I liked the food, but for some reason, my wife doesn’t really want to go back there again …
Consistently demonstrate through your actions the behavior you expect from your employees. Once they are trained, keep a gentle hand on the steering wheel. This is not a recommendation to micromanage, but rather to ascertain that the standards and systems you have designed are properly executed. My college offers an online and a classroom course each semester on Customer Service. As part of the course, students are dispatched as “Mystery Shoppers” to rate different types of local businesses. Some of their observations are startling and unfortunately, only the course’s teacher reads the horror storie … not the business owners.
Domino’s Pizza is noted for their mystery shopper program where real customers order real pizzas, fill out a form checking off each aspect of the experience and return it to corporate headquarters. This type of mystery shopper program is expensive, but it is the best way to make sure that your system is consistently followed. It is worth considering.
Consistent delivery of your product or service by qualified, motivated, and well trained employees is really important. Just ask your customers.