Suppose you own a business and employ a large number of people to fulfill your organization’s goals. Now suppose you give them all specific tasks to accomplish, your desired outcomes, and time limits to accomplish those tasks.
What if your employees formed two or three “cliques” that constantly fought with each other; often in public, and occasionally took to the newspapers and TV news broadcasts? Oh, by the way, in this example they did not accomplish the tasks you set out for them. In fact, all they accomplished was arguing and wasting time. Nothing of importance to your organization was accomplished. What would you do?
Would you keep these employees? Would you give them more time to get their work done and continue to pay them full salary and give them overtime pay? Would you also give them lots of time off? After all the tasks you expected from your employees, they take off to go home and nothing is accomplished. Your organization is a mess; it is seriously over budget and running “in the red.” Would you tolerate this?
We do.
Think about what is going on in Washington D.C. We charge our legislators (employees) in Congress to achieve certain goals. We want them to fix the affordable care act, balance the federal budget, stop deficit spending, fix the tax code and cut taxes, approve a real budget, not another continuation, etc., etc., etc. Have they done any of that, or do we keep paying them to bicker — to the press?
Instead, there is a very good chance “our employees” will declare a recess and go home to campaign for re-election. The last “recess” that you and I took was in kindergarten.
Let us now turn our eyes upon Juneau. Alaskans voted to limit the session to 90 days for our legislators (employees) to get their work done. As you know, they did not accomplish a passing a budget within their 90-day window and we gave them another 30 days. That time-period passed and still no state budget, so we gave them another 30 days all the while costing the state approximately an extra $12,500 per day to do the work they were elected to do in a voter initiated 90-window.
How could any business be able to accomplish what is necessary to succeed and run efficiently when their budgets are approved only days before the new year begins? Our Juneau folks sent all state agencies into unproductive panic mode just before July 1 this year.
I would support a constitutional amendment to only pay legislators for 90 days. After that I would eliminate all salary, travel, housing and office allowance, per diem, and benefits, while still holding them accountable to complete the goals we as citizens (employers) set for them, If I could, I would claw-back all extra salary and benefits paid to them after the 90 day session limit this year.
While I have never supported term limits, maybe it is time to look at our presidential model which only allows the president two terms.
In 1978 there was a great movie debut dealing with some of these issues. It starred Faye Dunaway, William Holden, Peter Finch and Robert Duvall. It was named “Network.” Peter Finch took action.