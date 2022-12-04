For the past three weeks we have been exploring the impact of Generation Z on the Fairbanks economy. Today, we shall expand that exploration of generational impact to subsequent generations in order for local businesses to understand and profit from generational shifts.
In reality, Gen X and millennials don’t do all of their shopping online any more than baby boomers are necessarily extravagant. Nor does the Silent Generation hoard.
And, by the way, Generation X has a great deal of buying clout. The numbers indicate that Gen X, the so-called “forgotten” generation, might be small, but its spending patterns are mighty — mightier than those of millennials and baby boomers, a fact that didn’t change much during the coronavirus pandemic, even as this cohort was forced to adjust bill payments and shopping habits.
Let’s find out more about Generation X. And the other generations, as well.
Many Gen Xers were still recovering from the Great Recession when the Covid-19 economic shutdown hit. As mentioned above, this forced an emphasis on digital handling, in areas such as remote work and online shopping.
According to PwC’s March 2021 Global Consumer Insights Pulse Survey, only 28 percent of Gen Xers polled had acquired products via mobile/smartphones. McKinsey data bears this out, indicating that Generation X members have less intent to buy essential and non-essential items online. On the other hand, this age group does enjoy purchasing at-home streaming, book and magazine services.
Speaking of intent to buy online in the near future, here’s what PwC learned about Generation X:
- 29% of those in this age group indicated they would spend more on takeout food.
- 20% noted they’d spend money on fashion.
- 20% will focus their purchase on health and beauty.
- And 15% will spend money on travel.
Unlike their baby boomer predecessors, Gen Xers approach each potential purchase with a great deal of skepticism. And, unlike their millennial successors, these adults focus on purchases that are unique and innovative.
They are into convenience and customization. They’ll also make use of search engines, online reviews and social media networks before making a purchase.
- Gen Xers delve into research before they buy; they use the internet to thoroughly research products.
- Many have yet to recover from the financial stresses of the Great Recession.
- They’re less likely to buy online than their successors.
- For such a small group, they evidence huge spending clout.
What does this tell you about the best way to market to this important market segment?
This Charlie Dexter can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is offered as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.