The Alaska Center for Innovation, Commercialization and Entrepreneurship at the University of Alaska Fairbanks has been awarded a federal grant to assist small businesses and startups. A webinar is scheduled for Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. to discuss opportunities available through the program.
The Federal and State Technology Partnership Program, known as FAST, provides technical assistance, mentoring and specialized training. The $125,000 grant to UAF will help Alaska entrepreneurs obtain funding for early-stage research and development work from the federal Small Business Innovation and Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. FAST emphasizes support for applicants from underrepresented and underserved rural communities.