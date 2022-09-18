Alaska Airlines

A Boeing 737 MAX-9, built for Alaska Airlines, undergoes testing as it flies past the Boeing factory in Everett Washington in 2020. Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times/TNS

 Mike Siegel/The Seattle Times/TNS

The Washington State Commission on Human Rights said last week that Alaska Airlines’ dress code policy requiring employees to wear either its “masculine” or “feminine” uniform is likely discriminatory.

The commission issued a “reasonable cause finding” of discrimination against the Seattle-based airline over the enforcement of its uniform policy in which flight attendants are forced to conform to a rigid set of gendered dress and grooming standards — which means that the company dictates whether employees may wear dresses or skirts, ties or neck scarves, have facial hair, or even wear lipstick.