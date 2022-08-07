Starting at $60 an hour, you can shoot at targets, kill a zombie, take down a home intruder or pop balloons at Shooters, Fairbanks’ first commercial indoor shooting simulator.

Hundreds of scenarios are available to include a lunchroom fight, a bank holdup, a doughnut shop robbery, a fight on a pier, a convenience store ambush, a meth lab, a trail attack, a vicious dog, a wild west shootout, a hostage situation, a fight on a train and a lobby bomber.

