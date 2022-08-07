Starting at $60 an hour, you can shoot at targets, kill a zombie, take down a home intruder or pop balloons at Shooters, Fairbanks’ first commercial indoor shooting simulator.
Hundreds of scenarios are available to include a lunchroom fight, a bank holdup, a doughnut shop robbery, a fight on a pier, a convenience store ambush, a meth lab, a trail attack, a vicious dog, a wild west shootout, a hostage situation, a fight on a train and a lobby bomber.
The business opened in April upstairs of the Roundup Steakhouse and Saloon, 2701 S. Cushman St., and is owned by friends Pete Kelly, Bill Satterberg and Craig Compeau.
“The price of ammo is kind of what was driving it,” said Kelly, a former state senator who heads up the Fairbanks Rescue Mission.
The trio pooled their money and purchased $30,000 worth of equipment, including air soft pistols, which are the weight of ordinary handguns and offer an authentic experience, including recoil. Speakers provide the sound of live fire. Air soft rifles are on order.
The business caters to military, law enforcement and novice shooters, including families, looking to hone their skills or have some fun. Since no live ammunition is involved, alcoholic beverages are allowed.
The equipment is similar to what is used by law enforcement and the military, according to Satterberg.
Josh Horner, Shooters’ operations manager, said gun safety is still a top priority. While no one can get hurt with the air soft pistols, Shooters does not want its clients to learn bad habits. Customers are taught to handle the air soft pistols as if they are loaded with real bullets.
Up to five people can shoot at the same time, and there is no limit to the number of shots.
“I keep swapping them out. I keep them rolling,” Horner said.
Jenn Yuhas is a certified firearms instructor and a big fan of getting in some practice with the air soft pistols.
“Ammo is expensive and hard to get ahold of,” she said. “This is convenient and it’s controlled. We don’t have to worry about lead exposure.
“It’s great for a safety class,” Yuhas said. “Knowing that you can’t screw up fatally takes a lot of the pressure off.”
The business offered demonstrations at The Outdoor Show in April and will be at the Go Winter! Expo in October.
Times are booked through a website, shootersalaska.com, and fees start at $60 for an hour for one person. Shooters charges $20 for each additional person. No walk-ins.
The indoor shooting simulator is available seven days a week with evening hours Mondays through Thursdays. Fridays through Sundays, they have afternoon and evening hours.
