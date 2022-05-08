There is a saying in business: You can have it cheap, fast and right. Pick two.
The same holds true in recruiting.
A client who has worked with me for 12 years forwarded me an email he had received from another recruiter. The generic message promised fast delivery of hundreds of well-qualified resumes using their state-of-the-art technology process. And all for the price of a basic job post on any typical online job board.
My client wanted to know what I thought. I have seen these types of mass email marketing techniques before and they work very well to generate new contacts and business. Since recruiting isn’t much different from marketing, even I use this technique to reach out to potential job applicants, but on a much more targeted basis.
The method this recruiter is using is also referred to as a “numbers game.” By sending a generic message to thousands of prospective customers, or even to thousands of potential employees whose resumes are found in online job databases, eventually someone will respond. In the old days of direct mail, like sending out 5000 coupons in the mail to a group of zip codes, if 1%-3% respond, that might mean 50 to 150 new contacts/shoppers/customers or in the case of recruiting, job applicants.
Unqualified job applicants, that is.
Hopefully, those who respond have the required skills for the position the company is attempting to fill. A manager will have to take the time to review the responses, identify the ones that look like they have potential, follow up by phone and screen and/or invite them in for a personal interview. If all goes well, the manager makes a hire and the job is filled! Total time can take 1-2 weeks.
This technique works well for entry level roles or positions that do not require high levels of skill in a specific area. Unfortunately, those are not the positions my client needs filled.
Targeted recruiting is similar to identifying potential customers. Sales and marketing define the demographic traits and then pursue groups and individuals that fit that target market. The process is the same in recruiting. Once the traits and skills for the open position are identified, a recruiter can begin a search for those traits in areas where those prospective people can be found.
The more specific the traits and skills are, the fewer individuals will generally be found. In many cases, this is good news because the pool of potential employees can be clearly identified. On the other hand, the smaller the pool of applicants, the more difficult it may be to recruit that individual away from their current employer.
An employer who is looking to hire specific talent in a hard to find field needs to be prepared to offer the individual a significantly better opportunity than they currently have. That doesn’t necessarily need to be money. It can be new challenges, exciting developments, growth potential, additional or even less responsibilities, equity, or more. Both of these recruiting techniques can be effective, but only when applied in the right situation.
Mike Calvin is an employment consultant with 1st Fruits Consulting and helps organizations with their human resources and hiring needs. He can be contacted by email at info@1st-fruits.com. This column is brought to you as a public service by UAF’s Department of Applied Business.