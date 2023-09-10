Usibelli Coal Mine

Ravenna Koenig/ Alaska’s Energy Desk

The Usibelli Coal Mine is located just outside Healy in Alaska’s Interior. It produces about a million tons of coal a year, and supplies 6 Interior power plants.

 Ravenna Koenig/ Alaska’s Energy Desk

Usibelli Coal Mine announced last week that its employees have worked 1,000 consecutive days without a lost time accident.

“This achievement reflects our commitment to safety as a core value and the foundation of our company culture. Every team member is accountable for their safety and the safety of their fellow coal miners,” said Joe Usibelli Jr., president of Usibelli Coal Mine.