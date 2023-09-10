Usibelli Coal Mine announced last week that its employees have worked 1,000 consecutive days without a lost time accident.
“This achievement reflects our commitment to safety as a core value and the foundation of our company culture. Every team member is accountable for their safety and the safety of their fellow coal miners,” said Joe Usibelli Jr., president of Usibelli Coal Mine.
The mine, a family-owned business for more than 80 years, prioritizes safety, health and prosperity for employees and the surrounding community, a news release from Usibelli stated. The release credited the milestone as a result of “the mine’s pursuit of safety excellence through training programs, safety protocols and regular safety assessments.”
Mine employees are working toward achieving a new all-time safety record in December.
Usibelli Coal Mine, Inc., based in Healy, dates back to 1943.