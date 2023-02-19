The University of Alaska has released $49 million in Alaska State Small Business Credit Initiative Lending Programs.
According to a news release, “The Alaska SSBCI Lending Programs will provide incentives to participating lenders that will allow them to make loans to Alaska based small businesses who would normally not qualify.”
The Alaska SSBCI provides lending opportunities under the loan guarantee program, the loan participation program, and the collateral loan program.
The goal of the lending programs is to encourage new and existing private sector businesses that are a foundational part of Alaska’s economic future.
Learn more at https://aksbdc.org/ssbci.