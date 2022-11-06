I was shopping at a local store, and the checkout cashier asked, “Did you find everything you were looking for?” Now, most of the time I lie and say “Yes, thank you,” but this time I said, “Actually, no, I was hoping to find xxx.” The cashier’s response was simply: “Oh.” As the checkout continued, you could have seen a glint of a smile sprout in my eye, which eventually consumed my entire face with laughter and amusement.
The well-trained clerk continued to ignore me and finish the checkout. Finally, I could contain myself no more, chuckling I said to the cashier: “You and I have just shared an amazing event”; her response was: “huh?”
Proceeding with my monolog to myself I said: “You bet, your management has trained you to ask customers if they found all they were looking for, but management didn’t provide you with a mechanism to give them our feedback. They’ll never know what you know because they didn’t give you a form for you to write it down. The well-trained cashier’s response was, “Hmm”.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not so arrogant as to think that store should carry an obscure product just to make Charlie a little more spoiled and his life a little easier, but in this case that management will never know what their cashier knows.
Compare that experience with a competitor store down the street that also trains its cashiers to ask, “Did you find everything you were looking for?” I again said, “Actually no I was hoping to find xxx” (the same product store #1 did not have). This time, however, the cashier pulled out a form and wrote down the item I was looking for, wrote down my name and phone number, and told me that a manager would be calling me soon.
Surprise, surprise! About an hour later, I got a call from a manager of that second store. He said that they could not get the item I wanted, apologized profusely, asked for my address, and promised to send me a gift certificate that I could use in his store to get a replacement product that he recommended. And he actually followed through on his promise!
Was that over the top? What was that little extra effort worth to store #2 which was missed by store #1?
The gift certificate was for $5 (slightly more than the cost of the brand of cheese I was looking for). If the margin on that product was 50%, then the cost of that certificate to store #2 was $2.50 plus a postage stamp. I spend thousands of dollars each year on the products these two local establishments provide. Guess which store I am now fanatically loyal to? Guess which store I laugh at while I drive by and then shop at their competitor?
If I spend $4,000 per year at that store and live 25 more years in Fairbanks, then that little gift certificate is worth $100,000 in revenue to store #2. Please note that is just for my shopping. What if I told someone about my two experiences (like everyone in Fairbanks who reads the News-Miner today). Did it not make financial sense for store #2 to follow up with one unhappy customer?
Store #1 did not train and empower their cashiers to S.A.V.E. a customer. Store #2 went out of their way to S.A.V.E. me as a customer and consequently earned 100% of my business for the rest of my life.
E stands for Empower the Employee to Eat something.
In other words, give something for free, or at least offer a small discount. Here’s a good phrase to teach customer service staff: “I can understand how frustrated you must be, and I apologize and hope you won’t hold this against us. This has never happened before that I’m aware of, let me make this right with you.”
The greatest lesson I learned from this incident and have since passed onto my staff is to never let an unhappy customer leave without capturing his or her name and phone number on an incident report for management to follow up on the next day. I can’t afford to let unhappy and unknown enemies wander the street of Fairbanks. It remains to be seen if one of the businesses in this story can.
Unhappy customers are truly great opportunities in disguise.
Charlie Dexter is a Professor Emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is provided as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.