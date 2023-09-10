Ukpeagvik Iñupiat Corporation has appointed Richard Camilleri as chief administrative officer and deputy general counsel.
The Native corporation, located in Utqiagvik, made the announcement Wednesday.
Camilleri comes to UIC after serving rural Alaska clients as an associate attorney at Landye Bennett Blumstein, an Anchorage- based law firm. During his time at LBB, he represented Alaska Native corporations, tribes, municipalities, cities and boroughs, businesses, nonprofits and individuals. He managed business and transactional work, corporate affairs, internal governance, contracting, grant compliance, municipal law, Arctic policy and real estate transactions.
Before his time at LBB, Camilleri practiced as a litigator and supervising attorney for the New York City Administration for Children. In 2016, he worked in the Obama administration’s White House Council for Environmental Quality for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Oversight.
Camilleri was selected as a Human Rights Campaign McCleary Law Fellow and handled municipal and corporate legal issues.
Before becoming an attorney, Camilleri worked in local and state government. He has over eight years of experience in public administration and policy with the North Slope Borough, most recently as the chief adviser to the borough mayor.
Camilleri is a lifelong Alaskan raised in Utqiagvik. He is also a member of the Makalik whaling crew in Utqiagvik, a director for NeighborWorks Alaska Board, and a volunteer mentor for Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Alaska. Additionally, he runs the annual Barrow High School Alumni Scholarship, which is in its 13th year.
