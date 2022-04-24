The University of Alaska Fairbanks has selected Anna Atchison, Susan Henrichs, Aaron Schutt and Ann Tremarello to receive Meritorious Service Awards in 2022.
Atchison is a UAF alumna and director of external affairs for Kinross Alaska, which operates the Fort Knox Mine north of Fairbanks. For the past 12 years she has overseen the company’s social responsibility actions, community and government relations and communications. Atchison graduated from UAF in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in natural resource management.
Henrichs served at UAF from 1982 to 2018, beginning her career as a faculty member in marine science and retiring as provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs. Her teaching ranged from undergraduate core courses to advanced graduate seminars. Henrichs served UAF through her work on numerous committees and panels, as well as through her efforts as provost.
Schutt, the president and CEO of Doyon Ltd. since 2011, has contributed to the university and Alaska’s rural communities through his leadership, mentorship and service. He has served as co-chair of UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ Legacy Initiative and the chancellor’s Board of Advisors. Schutt, who has roots in Tanana and grew up in Tok, has served on numerous boards for Alaska businesses and organizations, including Northrim Bank, Akeela Inc. and the Alaska Native Heritage Center. He also coaches youth hockey and remains connected to the land and Alaska Native culture through traditional hunting and gathering.
Tremarello spent parts of six decades serving the university in the admissions office. Her career, which began upon her graduation in 1957, began as a receptionist. She retired 45 years later as the institution’s registrar, in charge of registrations, academic records and graduations. Tremarello guided the university through many transitions, shifting from paper records to computers and the internet.
The Meritorious Service Award recipients will be among those honored at UAF’s 2022 honoree recognition ceremony, which will be at 5 p.m. April 29 in Davis Concert Hall.