The University of Alaska Fairbanks Graduate School is hosting the first UAF-wide Three Minute Thesis competition. 3MT celebrates research and scholarship conducted by graduate students around the world.
Developed by the University of Queensland in Australia, 3MT competitions allow students to share their work with a broad audience in three minutes or less using only a single PowerPoint slide. 3MT promotes students’ academic and professional communication skills, and increases students’ capacity to explain their scholarship while engaging and entertaining a general audience. Spectators can support UAF graduate students while learning about their research efforts. Spectators also can vote on the People’s Choice Award.
Preliminary heats for each UAF college took place on Feb. 17 via Zoom. The top two finalists will compete in the event finals at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, where students across all disciplines will compete for cash prizes. The finals will be a Zoom webinar streamed to Facebook Live.
More information and links to the Zoom events are available at the Graduate School’s Three Minute Thesis webpage.