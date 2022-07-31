The University of Alaska Fairbanks will name its engineering building for UAF alumnus, philanthropist and miner Joseph E. Usibelli.

UAF will host a naming ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in Cornerstone Plaza outside the building. At its June meeting, the UA Board of Regents approved naming the building for Usibelli, who died in mid-May after a long-term illness.

