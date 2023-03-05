Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 University of Alaska Fairbanks Business Leader of the Year Award.
The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. March 10. Learn more and submit nominations via the form on the Business Leader of the Year website, www.uaf.edu/cbsm/news/bloy.
The award, presented by the UAF College of Business and Security Management, honors a person who has shown leadership, business acumen, community engagement and educational support at any level. The award will be given Nov. 18 during an evening dinner at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel. Students play a major role in planning the annual event.
Nominations are kept active for three years. They should include biographical information (such as a resume), website links, press clippings and letters of support.
A committee of students, faculty members and past recipients will select the 2023 recipient.