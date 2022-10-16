ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two leaders with Bettisworth North Architects and Planners have been awarded high honors within their respective practice areas. Leah Boltz, principal, has been named a Fellow by the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS). Dana Nunn, director of interior design, has been inducted into the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) College of Fellows. The announcement was made by Tracy Vanairsdale, president of Bettisworth North.
Boltz leads marketing and business development for Bettisworth North and became a firm principal in 2020. A long-time advocate of community-building, Boltz guides Bettisworth North’s support of Alaska nonprofits and small businesses by providing counsel on capital projects to expand or enhance service offerings.
Director of Interior Design Dana Nunn is a 20-year professional who manages a staff of eight for all the firm’s projects. Her work centers on commercial design for healthcare, education, civic, and arts and culture facilities. She is a tireless champion of the interior design profession with a long history of volunteerism. Nunn is currently involved in numerous projects, including those at Noel Wien Library, UAF’s student success center, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Fort Wainwright.
Nunn has been active in ASID’s Alaska chapter since 2003, with roles including two terms as president, finance director and chair of multiple committees. She has served on the national organization’s Advocate by Design Council since 2018 and volunteers for the Center for Interior Design Accreditation, where she has helped accredit interior design programs at six U.S. and Canada universities.
Boltz and Nunn are based in Bettisworth North’s Anchorage office and work on projects across the state.