ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Two leaders with Bettisworth North Architects and Planners have been awarded high honors within their respective practice areas. Leah Boltz, principal, has been named a Fellow by the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS). Dana Nunn, director of interior design, has been inducted into the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) College of Fellows. The announcement was made by Tracy Vanairsdale, president of Bettisworth North.

Boltz leads marketing and business development for Bettisworth North and became a firm principal in 2020. A long-time advocate of community-building, Boltz guides Bettisworth North’s support of Alaska nonprofits and small businesses by providing counsel on capital projects to expand or enhance service offerings.