Anya Toelle and Macy Possenti met at an artist market in 2022. Just one year later, they are co-owners of “Lichen,” a unique home accent and gift store in downtown Fairbanks.
The two lifelong Fairbanks artists opened the store two months ago. It is already a Top Five Finalist for Best New Business in the Anchorage Daily News Best of Alaska competition. Public voting continues online through July 23 at https://shorturl.at/svFS2.
Before this venture, they each focused on their own artistic endeavors. Macy owns an artistic screen printing company called “Printworthy” and Anya is a landscape artist.
“I knew I wanted to open a Printworthy store,” Macy said. “I also knew there was a low chance Fairbanks would be able to support just Printworthy.”
Anya, a landscape artist, worked at Alaska House Art Gallery during the summer of 2019 and embraced the art gallery scene of Fairbanks. She wondered if she could ever open a gallery of her own.
Just a month later, Macy suggested the two new friends join forces and open a store together. But what kind of store should it be?
“We knew we wanted a store that Fairbanks didn’t have before,” Macy said. “We were both yearning for that.”
In the end, they settled on a “highly curated” store that offers home accents and gifts.
They settled on a space in downtown Fairbanks, on the corner of Third and Cushman Streets, the former site of Santa’s Travel.
“We love the core of downtown,” Macy said. “Our little corner is perfect, to have all the windows with natural light. It’s the perfect space. We are adding our own stamp on downtown.”
They fill the store with specially selected items and they buy small quantities, so inventory constantly changes.
“It is really hard to pick out each piece, even from local artists,” Macy said. “At the beginning, we reached out to people we knew would fit in here.”
The store currently highlights 15 local Alaskan “makers,” 40 artisans and small businesses and 90% women-owned businesses.
Some artists from Outside are included in the carefully curated store items.
“We were able to marry the two and really pick and choose carefully what we think will fit in the store,” Macy said. “There are specific vibes we’re going for.”
“We are super selective with the artists we do carry,” Anya said.
Being artists themselves, gives them insight into working with artists, they said.
“It made it so much easier,” Anya said. “We know what has worked for us. It has been really great to provide professional service.”
“And really good communication,” Macy added.
Products range from pillows, to coffee mugs, homemade earrings, and artwork. The store carries a range of custom candles, with carefully selected scents and names.
Anya, 27, earned a degree in art from the University of Alaska Anchorage. She has shared her personal artwork at Fairbanks Farmer’s Market, First Fridays, markets, bazaars and local retail stores.
“All my jobs have been retail,” she said. Her Lichen expertise is in displaying wares throughout the store.
“Anya has been the backbone of putting items in the store,” Macy said. “I had the vision of painting, flooring. She stages things so beautifully.”
Macy, 35, ran her own business “Printworthy” for 13 years and continues to operate that business.
“I, like Anya, resisted being an artist for a really long time,” Macy said. “I was totally about science.”
Then, her senior year at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, she took a printmaking class with local artist Todd Sherman. It changed her life.
Another local artist Klara Maisch helped her screen print for the first time and from that moment, “Printworthy” was born.
She started printing cards, then towels, then apparel.
“I also like selling and marketing things,” she said. “I really like making functional art.”
Once they decided to join forces, the two artists had to choose a name for the new store. They pondered Alaska-themed names like Drift, Boreal, Aurora, Fireweed.
When the name “lichen” popped up, they paused and carefully mulled it over.
“Then we looked up the definition,” Anya said. “It is a symbiotic relationship between two organisms. That fits.”
That pretty much defines the connection of the two owners, she said.
The first two weeks the store opened, three scientists visited, taking a break from a conference at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“They were really excited, taking pictures at our window. They told us they were here for a lichen and fungi exposition at UAF. They were so nerding out here, buying anything with lichen or mushrooms on it.”
Macy laughed at the memory.
Since its grand opening just two months ago, Lichen has seen steady business and strong support from locals, happy to see Alaskans bringing something new to the community.
The store is Lichen: Intentional design for everyday living at 301 Cushman St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 12 noon to 5 pm. Saturday/Sunday.
Artists should watch for an online application for a pop-up store at Lichen for individual artists. That will be available soon.
Follow Lichen on instagram at lichenliving and on Facebook at lichen.