The Alaska Travel Industry Association has announced it is the Foraker level winner in the Best of Alaska Business Awards in the Trade Association category.
The Best of Alaska Business awards are organized and published by Alaska Business magazine. The magazine’s readers vote on their favorite businesses in various categories in March, with final results published July 1.
“We are once again humbled and grateful for the recognition Alaska Business readers have bestowed upon ATIA,” Sarah Leonard, ATIA’s president and CEO said in a release announcing the award. “Our team works hard to advocate for and support Alaska’s tourism industry as a key component of the state’s economy. It’s especially rewarding to see the effort we put into our work being recognized by our friends and neighbors across Alaska.”
The Alaska Travel Industry Association, a statewide nonprofit membership association for the travel industry, promotes Alaska’s tourism industry as an economic contributor while providing statewide marketing resources, education opportunities and advocacy to members.
ATIA has long managed Alaska’s destination marketing program, Travel Alaska.
For more information, visit www.alaskatia.org.