The Alaska Travel Industry Association (ATIA), a statewide organization for travel and tourism, gave its Denali Award to Alaska’s congressional delegation for recognition of their work in passing the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act. The ATIA Denali Award is given to individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, professional excellence and personal contribution to Alaska’s travel sector.
Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Congressman Don Young’s leadership garnered unanimous support for the passage of the tourism act. The act provided a temporary waiver to the Passenger Vessel Services Act, which requires foreign-flagged cruise vessels to stop in Canada as part of the voyage to Alaska. Communities in Southeast Alaska had gone without cruise ship passengers for 20 months by the time the tourism restoration act allowed large ships to return to the state in July 2021. Those passengers bring economic activity to communities in the form of direct spending at businesses along with tax revenue for local governments to support maintenance and infrastructure projects. ATIA recognizes and celebrates the efforts of Alaska’s Congressional Delegation in their effort to pass this legislation.
The travel industry association also recognized the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services with a Special Recognition Award for their efforts in leading the state’s public health response to the Covid-19 pandemic and their partnership with Alaska’s travel industry.
Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, accepted the award on behalf of the state. The ATIA Anchorage Chapter also received a Special Recognition Award for their partnership and flexibility in adapting to the format changes of the ATIA VIRTUAL annual industry event and trade show.
The honors were bestowed last week at the association’s annual trade show in Anchorage.