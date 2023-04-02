Premier Alaska Tours co-founders Peter Grunwaldt and Tim Worthen, new inductees into the Alaska Business Hall of Fame, were recently recognized for their 27-year involvement in the tourism industry. The accolades came at the 35th annual hall of fame induction ceremony in January in Anchorage.
The company also announced a slate of promotions, including seven directors who were promoted to vice president positions. The company also promoted internally to fill newly-opened director positions. Promotions include:
• Jacob Lyon, vice president of transportation, 17 years with PAT
• Cory Smith, director of motorcoach operations, 12 years with PAT
• Kevin Johnson, director of cruise ship operations, 11 years with PAT
• Deborah Criswell, director of Fairbanks operations, seven years with PAT
• Scott Oberlitner, vice president of fleet maintenance and GM Wilderness Express, 11 years with PAT
• Janiss Krudwig, director of rail operations, seven years with PAT
• Christina Colvin, vice president of logistics, 11 years with PAT
• Buzzy Chiu, director of community relations, nine years with PAT
• Karlyn Wilkie, vice president of communications, 21 years with PAT
• Laura Welsh, vice president of sales, 20 years with PAT
• Travis Taylor, vice president of tour operations, 20 years with PAT
• And Erin Austin, vice president of finance, two years with PAT
“I’m thrilled to congratulate these incredible individuals and thank them for their continued hard work and dedication. It’s such a privilege to provide opportunities for growth in our company. With the team we have, I am looking forward to all that we’ll accomplish together,” company President Joshua Howes said in a news release.
Premier Alaska Tours also is hiring for a variety of positions. The company encourages anyone searching for a job to apply at premieralaskajobs.com.
PAT is the largest Alaska-owned and based receptive tour operator, offering tours including land and rail as well as motorcoach charter services.