Eric Engman/News-Miner

A tour guide talks about the history of the trans-Alaska pipeline system off the Old Steese Highway in Fox.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

Premier Alaska Tours co-founders Peter Grunwaldt and Tim Worthen, new inductees into the Alaska Business Hall of Fame, were recently recognized for their 27-year involvement in the tourism industry. The accolades came at the 35th annual hall of fame induction ceremony in January in Anchorage.

The company also announced a slate of promotions, including seven directors who were promoted to vice president positions. The company also promoted internally to fill newly-opened director positions. Promotions include: