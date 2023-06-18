Tom Bartels

Tom Bartels, owner of North Pole Coffee Roasting Co., talks with his daughter, Tana Bartels, at the company’s cafe at Fairbanks International Airport.

News-Miner file

 Courtesy of Jeff Chaucer

The University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management will honor Tom Bartels, owner of North Pole Coffee Roasting Co., with its 45th Business Leader of the Year award on Nov. 18 at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel.

Bartels has been active in the Fairbanks community for decades.

