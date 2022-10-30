Every once in a while I pick up a book, and after a few pages, I give it the old heave-ho across the room. Last night’s Frisbee, a book by John Maxwell entitled “Today Matters,” turned out to be a boomerang coming back to nail me right between the eyes. I was sitting in my favorite chair, which for some reason isn’t called an “ambitious boy recliner,” getting ready to watch top rated “Desperate Housewives” and “Law and Order” when I made the mistake of picking up that stupid book and flipping to chapter 14, titled “Today’s Growth Gives Me Potential.”
Suddenly, I learned an important lesson from this Maxwell masterpiece’s quote from Pulitzer Prize winning composer Gian Carlo Menotti. He said, in my heretofore frisbee book, that “Hell begins on the day when God grants us a clear vision of all that we might have achieved, of all the gifts we wasted, of all that we might have done that we did not do.” Maxwell then offers four specific reasons why personal and professional growth really matters today. First, Albert Schweitzer said, “The secret of success is to go through life as a person who never gets used up.”
If we constantly draw upon our talent but never add to or sharpen it, we are headed for trouble. Schweitzer comments that nobody is that talented. As we place a priority on growth, we increase our talent and raise our value both today and our effectiveness tomorrow.
I decided to give Maxwell’s book another chance.
The second reason to grow personally and professionally is to avoid stagnation. Most people, when they hit a wall vocationally, professionally or in relationships, try to make external changes such as a new job, new spouse, etc. The better solution is to pursue internal changes in order to be better equipped to face the business or relational challenges. In so doing we gain the potential to break the stagnation and improve our situation without some of the losses of career changes or broken marriages.
Reading on, I discovered that the next motivation for personal growth is its impact on our organization’s growth. Certainly, technology, capital, cash flow, personnel or competition limits our department or corporate potential; these are legitimate obstacles. However, is not the greatest challenge to organizational development that which is inside of each of us? If an organization’s leaders are growing, then the organization has a good chance to grow, too, but if the leader is stagnated ... well, you get the picture!
Finally, only through continuous improvement can we reach our potential. Maxwell writes of the Tartar tribes of central Asia who spoke a certain curse against an enemy. They didn’t hurl words calling for their enemy’s swords to rust or for their people to die of disease. Instead, they said, “May you stay in one place forever.” If each of us in the Fairbanks business community does not develop a deliberate personal and professional growth plan, then we are doomed to watching top rated shows like “CSI” and “Desperate Housewives” as the world (and the competition) leaves us on the lazy-boy. For me, that means restarting my nightly reading program, becoming a teachable student again, and possibly putting the TV on trial for vagrancy, air pollution and grand theft time. Today really does matter — tomorrow depends on it.