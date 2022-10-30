Today Matters

Every once in a while I pick up a book, and after a few pages, I give it the old heave-ho across the room. Last night’s Frisbee, a book by John Maxwell entitled “Today Matters,” turned out to be a boomerang coming back to nail me right between the eyes. I was sitting in my favorite chair, which for some reason isn’t called an “ambitious boy recliner,” getting ready to watch top rated “Desperate Housewives” and “Law and Order” when I made the mistake of picking up that stupid book and flipping to chapter 14, titled “Today’s Growth Gives Me Potential.”

Suddenly, I learned an important lesson from this Maxwell masterpiece’s quote from Pulitzer Prize winning composer Gian Carlo Menotti. He said, in my heretofore frisbee book, that “Hell begins on the day when God grants us a clear vision of all that we might have achieved, of all the gifts we wasted, of all that we might have done that we did not do.” Maxwell then offers four specific reasons why personal and professional growth really matters today. First, Albert Schweitzer said, “The secret of success is to go through life as a person who never gets used up.”