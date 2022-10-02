Office Clutter

Robert Bye/Unsplash

When customers walk into a business, they notice how clean and professional our workplace appears to them and form a lasting first impression.

I walked into the office of one of our local professionals the other day and was appalled at the mess in his workplace! There were papers all over the desk, books lying all around and post-it-notes everywhere! I was embarrassed for him. Then I realized it was my office.

Like most Fairbanksans, I don’t see the mess I’ve made of my workplace because I get up at the same time every morning, go through the same daily morning routine, drive the same streets to work, weave around the same pot holes and park in the same spot. I walk in the same door, climb the same steps and unlock the same door. With this feeble excuse, I hereby justify the mess around me that I no longer see. But with summer come to a close, filth hides no more!