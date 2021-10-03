Lately, we have not been able to pick-up a newspaper or turn on the TV without hearing from newscasters, officials, Henny Penny, and Duckie Luckie that the sky is falling upon us in Alaska. To a large extent they are right. Oil revenues, the mothers-milk of our economy, have crashed. As a result, these are either the worst of times, or the best of times, not so much on what is happening to our state finances, but more importantly, how we individually and collectively respond to what is happening to us.
The worst time financially for the United States was the Great Depression beginning in 1929. But, did you know that more people became millionaires during this time than in any other time in American history. Opportunities, that were not present during the 1920s economic boom times, suddenly became viable in the bust times.
An economic downturn may actually be a good time to start a business. During the Depression era in Kentucky, a grandfather started serving fried chicken at his failing gas station. By 1937 he had expanded to a 142 seat restaurant due to popular demand. That grandpa’s name was Colonel Sanders. His gas station is long gone, but there is a KFC today just down the street from my home.
Another depression era success story — two young electrical engineering graduates started an electrical machine business in a rented garage during the 1930s. Bill Hewlett and Dave Packard officially became business partners in 1939 with only $538 in investment money. Who has not heard of HP?
Let’s skip forward a few decades:
Stew Leonard was a dairy farmer and milk man who delivered fresh milk to his customers in Connecticut each morning. As an Interstate Highway passed his property his customers started leaving his delivery route in favor of grocery stores. Facing this dramatic change in profitability, Stew gave up being a milkman and started a store on his property…
Today, Stew Leonard’s is not only the world’s largest dairy store; it is also in the Guinness Book of World Records for having “the greatest sales per unit area of any single food store in the United States”.
Let’s skip forward a few more decades…..
Turner Network Television launched on October 3, 1988 and held a near monopoly on general interest cable programming.
In 1995, TNT debuted WCW Monday Nitro, which assumed distinction as TNT’s flagship program. For 13 years TNT was at the top of its league until new cable stations flooded networks with hundreds of cable channels. TNT’s audience and ratings began to plummet. To stave off obliteration in the marketplace TNT took a chance and chose to change…
On June 12, 2001, TNT underwent an extensive rebrand. “We Know Drama” became the battle cry and anything that was not “Drama” was cut from the scheduling including their top rated WCW Wrestling.
As of August 2013, TNT is available to approximately 98,139,000 cable, satellite and telco households (85.94% of households with at least one television set) in the United States.
In 1977 I was fired from a job and organization that I loved. I allowed myself to wallow and eat bon-bons for two days and then picked myself up, dusted myself off, and pursued my dream in the airline industry, which I had ignored when I had a “good job”. That led to where I am today.
For me, that was the worst of times, it was the best of times.
I could go on, and on, and on, but do you see the pattern?
During good times, we human beings have a remarkable adaption to “coast” and live “settled for” lifestyles. Tough times, (like the one soon coming to us in Alaska), give us the opportunity to rebrand ourselves.
I am getting tired of the “cut-cut-cut!” the budget mentality without organizations and individuals taking the time to think “what-what-what?” is possible. Once individuals and organizations recast a new vision, and then adjust their organizations and rebrand themselves accordingly the worst of times could become the best of times.
If starting your own business is a dream that has been put on your back burner during the boom times, you can learn how to run a business by taking classes, or you might want to tune into CNBC and start watching “Shark Tank”. I also suggest tuning into CNBC’s “The Profit ‘’ and learn how entrepreneurs blew it and how a consultant named Marcus turned those businesses around. I normally don’t recommend TV to would-be entrepreneurs, but you will learn a lot from these two shows. Experience is the best instructor ... as long as it was somebody else’s experience.
Remember:
“Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan “Press On!” has solved, and always will solve, the problems of the human race.” — Calvin Coolidge.