In last week’s column I mentioned how a company’s onboarding and orientation plan should include an introduction to the culture of the organization. For some businesses, particularly smaller ones, this might seem like a head scratcher to which the question is asked “How can I do that if my business doesn’t have a culture?”
Here’s the answer: Your company does have a culture, whether it be intended or non-intended.
It probably helps to better understand what exactly the culture of an organization is. In simplest terms, an organization’s culture is found in the behaviors of its employees and the values that drive those behaviors. So when put that way, you can see how, even without taking the time to talk about those shared values and allow for input on what they are, they are going to happen anyway. Not establishing a company culture, in fact, becomes your culture.
Let’s look at it another way. Suppose you have an open position and a candidate who knows someone who works for you asks them what it’s like to work there. They are not asking about how much money they will make, or what their responsibilities will be. With that question they are asking about the work place environment … i.e, the company culture.
“I guess it’s ok,” the employee might say. “We are just supposed to come here and do our jobs.”
“Just come here and do your job” probably isn’t the most attractive selling point to attracting a new employee, especially with the wide-open job market we are in right now.
Now imagine if the question were answered this way.
“It’s a great place to work,” the employee might say. “It’s very family friendly and team oriented.”
That’s a much better sell for your company, and getting to that point where employees are speaking in such a positive manner about the place they work is where company culture comes into play. It does take time and commitment but the end result can reap tremendous benefits. Below are some steps suggested by Business News Daily on how to develop a company culture plan for your organization.
Define your company’s purpose
This is an important starting point, as company cultures are grounded in the company’s purpose. For that matter, a business purpose goes even beyond that. It describes what makes your business unique and why you exist. It should not be confused with a mission or value statement and is generally much shorter than both.
Conduct research with your employees
To create a fantastic company culture, you have to understand what motivates your employees and what matters most to them. The best way to do that is to not make assumptions about what they are and to take the time to ask them. You also need to examine how those actions might impact the day to day to operations of your organization and your bottom line. For example, employees might value a flexible work schedule but that isn’t always going to work if your company has set business hours that require interfacing with the public.
You can also survey employees to get a sense of how they feel. Some examples can include:
Do you feel your opinion is valued?
How many times have you spoken to your supervisor in the past three months?
Do you have the resources and tools necessary to do your job?
Do you think your manager listens to you?
Create your plan
After you have had those internal discussion and gotten adequate input from staff, you can begin to define the company culture and create a plan to implement it. In addition to focusing on your company as a whole, your culture should account for employees’ individual circumstances, said Torin Ellis, an HR consultant and founder of The Torin Ellis Brand. “Culture starts in the community,” Ellis said, and a company culture should be able to meet employees’ unique needs.
Get input on the plan and implement it
Before you implement your plan, go back to employees and get input on it to try and get as much buy-in as possible. Nothing is worse than defining your company’s culture and finding you missed the mark somehow. Listen to the feedback, and be willing to make adjustments as needed. A defined company culture evolves with the business and its employees.
Monitor progress
Over time it is important to evaluate what’s working and what isn’t. Communication and transparency are key components of a successful company culture. If changes are needed, don’t be afraid to make them.
Creating a fantastic company culture takes time, but if you stick to your plan and tweak it along the way, you’ll have a vibrant and flourishing business that is a coveted place to work. Bottom line: Your company has a culture whether you want one or not. Why not work with employees to make it the best it can be?