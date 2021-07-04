The Covid-19 pandemic forced many rental agencies to sell a majority of their unused inventory to offset the costs of little to no business. Now that the travel industry is rapidly bouncing back, there is high demand for only a limited supply of rental cars.
Currently, the average price to rent a car is up 50%, and those costs are expected to continue rising as the summer rolls on.
As a result, consumers are looking to third-party travel websites with hopes of finding a decent price. The problem is these sites may not always have the most up-to-date inventory. Consumers have reported rental car reservations not being honored once they arrive in person, despite having already paid in advance.
Furthermore, peer-to-peer car sharing services have seen a tremendous spike in business as a result of the rental car shortage. However, there are some major drawbacks that come with the service.
Consumers are reporting surprise fees once they return the vehicle - often because of damage – which may or may not have been inflicted by the renter. Most companies do ask renters to take photographs before and after the transaction, however, consumers are still experiencing issues even after providing documentation.
The bottom line is that anyone with travel plans is going to have to clear a few hurdles. The main piece of advice is to plan ahead and book as soon as possible. Better Business Bureau compiled some important steps to save you money on a rental car this summer.
• Research and compare companies. Before booking a car rental, look up the company on BBB.org to get a sense of how they operate. You can check to see if there are any major consumer alerts, low business ratings, or patterns of complaints. Most importantly, you can get a feel for how the business responds to any of those complaints. Are they flexible? Or do they stick to a strict policy? How responsive are they?
• Consider location. Renting from an airport-based rental facility may be more expensive than an off-airport location. Also, many rentals have an extra drop-off fee if you are returning the vehicle to a different location than where you picked it up.
• Go straight to the source. Third-party travel apps scan internet deals for you. Once you find a deal you like, check directly with the rental agency and investigate what the price difference will be. It may be better to pay a little more than take on any added risk.
• Think outside of the box. There are few options most people wouldn’t look to for renting a car. Local dealerships offer rentals to customers looking to buy their next vehicle. Think of it as an extended test drive. You can also leverage your Costco membership, or even check with home improvement stores as a last resort.
• Rent a car by the hour. You may have to adjust your plans so that you aren’t heavily relying on a car. Look into airport shuttles to transport you to the hotel, and then rent a car by the hour if you absolutely need it. Rates for hourly rentals tend to be lower.
For more consumer tips, visit trust-bbb.org.
