Hiring a trustworthy roofer may be a difficult task this summer, especially if you’re hoping to get the job done within a desired budget and timeline.
Supply chain disruptions are causing problems for even the most prepared roofers. Dating back to spring of last year, nearly every industry experienced months-long shutdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Manufacturers and buyers that roofers rely on for their supplies are all behind right now, so roofing companies are left having to deal with delays.
The scarcity of those roofing supplies is forcing budgets to stretch. Costs for construction materials have risen by close to 20% compared to last year, meaning it’s more expensive for roofers to take on and complete jobs. As those expenses rise, consumers encounter higher price tags.
When you’re in the market for some roof work, news like that isn’t exactly welcome. If a roof upgrade is more of a need than a want, you may be compelled to schedule something with the first available roofing company. The cheapest option could feel like it’s your only choice, too.
Rushing to connect with a roofer or settling for whichever business is most affordable is not the recommended approach for such a big investment. Separating trustworthy roofers from ones who may be less-than-legitimate could end up saving you more in the long run and reduce the amount of time spent on that project.
Here’s how to take on your search for the right roofer:
• Come with the right questions. Ask the roofing company how supply chain disruptions, and maybe labor issues, are impacting their operations. Find out if prices offered today may increase down the road should materials become scarce. Same goes with timelines. Is there a chance the job could stretch longer should supplies run out? If so, how long are the delays?
• Know the ins and outs of what needs to be done. Try to stay as informed as possible on what your roofing project will entail. Are you expecting some repair work or a full replacement? In either instance, do you how the roofing company plans to complete those job? Make sure your expectations are reflected in any contract you sign.
• Don’t assume everything is taken care of. It’s no guarantee the company you connect with is going to be responsible for cleaning up their work site once the job is complete. The same goes with fixing any damage done during the project. Before you schedule something, make sure you know where the roofer stands on those issues.
• Confirm everyone’s coverage. Your homeowner’s insurance may cover some or all of the costs associated with repairing your roof. So, check to see what steps you need to take should that be the case. It’s not a bad idea to look into your contractor’s insurance as well. Their coverage could handle things like worker’s compensation, property damage, and personal liability.
• Find a roofer that fits your needs. Not every roofer is certified to repair or replace any type of roof. The quality of a company’s work can vary dramatically as well. Learn more about a company’s credentials and read reviews from previous customers to help inform your decision.
