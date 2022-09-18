UAF sign

The sign at the main entrance to the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. News-Miner file photo

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

Tickets are on sale for the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management’s 44th Business Leader of the Year dinner and award ceremony.

The 2022 event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 18, at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel’s Gold Room, will honor Joe Usibelli Jr., president of Usibelli Coal Mine. Usibelli was initially selected as the UAF Business Leader of the Year in 2020, but the event was postponed due to the pandemic until it could be held safely in person.