Tickets are on sale for the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management’s 44th Business Leader of the Year dinner and award ceremony.
The 2022 event, scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 18, at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel’s Gold Room, will honor Joe Usibelli Jr., president of Usibelli Coal Mine. Usibelli was initially selected as the UAF Business Leader of the Year in 2020, but the event was postponed due to the pandemic until it could be held safely in person.
“Joe’s leadership has made a tremendous impact in all forms of what we mean when we use the word ‘community.’” said Marisa Sharrah, development manager for the Greater Fairbanks Community Hospital Foundation. “He cares about our region and makes sure it’s a great place to live, work and play. Joe is both an extraordinary employer and an incredible supporter of the programs and services that make Interior Alaska such a caring and compassionate community. His philanthropic support is an inspiration and benefit to us all.”
Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 for a table of eight, which includes a program ad. Individuals or businesses may also sponsor student tickets for $125 per person.