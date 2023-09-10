The University of Alaska Fairbanks

Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The sign at the main entrance to the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

Tickets are on sale for the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management’s 45th Business Leader of the Year dinner and award ceremony.

The 2023 event is Nov. 18 at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel, 813 Noble St., Doors open at 6 p.m. This year’s honoree is Tom Bartels, owner of North Pole Coffee Roasting Co.