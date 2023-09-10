Tickets are on sale for the University of Alaska Fairbanks College of Business and Security Management’s 45th Business Leader of the Year dinner and award ceremony.
The 2023 event is Nov. 18 at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel, 813 Noble St., Doors open at 6 p.m. This year’s honoree is Tom Bartels, owner of North Pole Coffee Roasting Co.
Tickets are $125 per person or $1,200 for a table of eight. Table purchases include a program ad. Individuals or businesses may also sponsor student tickets for $125 per person. Tickets may be purchased online at one.bidpal.net.
Proceeds from the event support student organizations and scholarships. Sponsors include Mt. McKinley Bank, Usibelli Coal Mine, Everts Air Alaska, Denali State Bank and Hale & Associates. For more information on sponsorships, contact Tammy Tragis-McCook at 907-474-7042 or tjtragismccook@alaska.edu.