Last weekend at the solstice celebration in downtown Fairbanks, I ran into Matilda, a friend I haven’t seen for years. Matilda’s name is heavily disguised in this column because he doesn’t want his boss to fire him before he quits. I made the mistake of asking Matilda what he was doing now and then I compounded my error by commenting that I had heard he worked for a great employer.
Matilda quickly shattered my erroneous assumption about the greatness of his place of work. I wondered out loud if his boss was aware of the toxic waste he (or she) was making of their enterprise. With very little encouragement from me, Matilda vented for hours though it was probably more like 15 minutes.
His new boss is unknowingly, but systematically destroying what was and still is a great organization. New bosses are generally very good at making destructive mistakes because very few new bosses are adequately trained and prepared to lead complex work groups. Most team members will cut a new leader some slack to grow into their new responsibilities, but if the leader doesn’t pay attention to three important warning signs then serious trouble will surely follow.
The first warning sign comes at staff meetings. A leader who spends more time using the mouth than the ears is casting the first invitation for trouble. Leaders are listeners, but Matilda reports that his new boss calls meetings (with the good intent of keeping communication flowing) and then spends most of time spewing a one sided verbal memo. At the end of the meeting Matilda’s boss asks for input, but seldom acts upon what is said. As a result Matilda and his coworkers have become demoralized and are sending their boss warning sign number two.
Warning sign number two is the marked decline in suggestions and new ideas. When people do not feel valued or listened to by their leader they stop offering the leader input. They put up – and shut up. This is a phenomenon that occurs so slowly and unevenly over time, the leader is usually unaware that it is happening. Since the best ideas always come from the people closest to the customer rather than from the board room, this warning sign is particularly dangerous as it lulls the leader into a false sense of security. People are not complaining to the leader anymore, instead they complain to each other behind closed doors.
The leader’s third and final warning before the unraveling of the organization, is found in his (or her) own self-deception. The very worst leaders have a false sense of their own greatness and infallibility due to their unwarranted sense of self-worth. They are generally not actively engaged in a personal or professional development plan. Since self-deception is almost impossible to self-diagnose, here is a test question: When was the last time one of your direct reports told you that you screwed up or gave you
constructive criticism? Self-deception tends to be directly proportional to the length of time between direct criticisms received from subordinates. The longer you go without feedback, the greater the self-deception.
Concurrent with, or shortly after the above warning signs, comes a general decline in organizational morale followed inevitably by the “Death of Institutional Memory”. Institutional memory is the collective experience and knowledge of all its employees and as unusually large numbers of employees leave an organization, they take important experience and knowledge with them. A leader does not want to be the last one standing alone at the door wondering where everyone went. A great leader won’t ever be left alone. Please, save Matilda – your organization needs him (or her).