Small business owners have a lot on their plate, but fighting fraud should be a priority. Fraudsters often pretend to be someone you can trust and create a sense of urgency to act quickly. For example, a fraudster could compromise a business email and request a money transfer to a specified account often via a wire transfer. Once the wire is sent, the fraudster has the funds and it’s nearly impossible to recover.

Other common scenarios small business owners may fall victim to include having their phone or computer compromised, their business checks stolen, or someone forging their signature on important documents.

Jesse Von Feldt is the Wells Fargo Small Business Leader in Fairbanks.