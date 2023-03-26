The membership of the Fairbanks Native Association has elected three members to its board of directors.
Brenda Krupa joins incumbents Travis Cole and Sharon Hildebrand. They will serve a three-year term, ending in 2026.
Updated: March 26, 2023 @ 8:42 am
The elections took place March 10 at the 2023 FNA Annual Membership Meeting held at the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall. FNA members eligible to vote in elections must be 18 years of age, live in the Fairbanks North Star Borough for 30 days and be of Alaska Native/Native American descent.
Cole manages the Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall at Tanana Chiefs Conference. Hildebrand is the vice president of Tanana Chiefs Conference and is self-employed. Krupa is retired and previously served on the FNA board of directors.
Renee Linton, outgoing FNA board member, will be an alternate board member with Woods.
