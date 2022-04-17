The membership of Fairbanks Native Association voted in March to retain one board incumbent and elected two new board members, according to a news release from the organization.
Roxanne Frank and Jolene Malamute join incumbent Jessica Black for a three-year term, which ends in 2025.
“I want to thank everyone who came out to vote,” said Steve Ginnis, FNA executive director. “It’s good to know that people feel strongly about their leadership at FNA. I also want to congratulate Jessica, Roxanne and Jolene, and I look forward to working with them.”
Ginnis thanked outgoing Glenn “Manny” Carlo and Andrea Nield for their years of service on the board.
Black is the current board president and employed by the University of Alaska Fairbanks as an associate professor with the Department of Alaska Native Studies and Rural Development. She has been on the FNA board for six years.
Frank is the wellness and prevention manager at Tanana Chiefs Conference. She is a past FNA president.
Malamute works as a realty probate specialist at TCC. This is her first term on the FNA board.
Member cast 307 votes. Members must be over 18, a descendant of Alaska Native or Indigenous people, and a resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. FNA serves Fairbanks with education, community and behavioral health services.