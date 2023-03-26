Pipeline sunrise

Andrew Lesh photo, Fairbanks

Andrew Lesh photo, Fairbanks

The reflection of the sunrise is captured on the trans-Alaska pipeline.

 Andrew Lesh photo, Fairbanks

I love spring in Fairbanks! Soon it will be summer and we will be able to enjoy sourdough pancakes, parades, duck-tape boats and rubber duckies floating down the Chena. This is just a wonderful time to remember the good old days. I wasn’t around during the first gold rush, (thank goodness or I’d be dead now), but I do remember Fairbanks just before the pipeline boom. I was so busy getting rich at $4 per hour as a hotel night auditor and UAF student that I never thought about what business would be like in Fairbanks just 50 years later circa April 2023. Had you and I thought about and been able to then forecast the future of our local business environment, we would probably both be filthy rich and retired today.

Remember the early ‘70s? We had Piggly Wiggly grocery, which then became Market Basket, which later became SuperValue, which then went out of business and is now a nearly vacant building. Back in the 70’s shopping was all downtown. Remember NC, now the Key Bank parking lot? How about Safeway, which is now the downtown post office? Woolworth’s is now an office and JC Penny is now a furniture store with laser tag.

Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at UAF. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of applied business.