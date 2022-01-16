This is part two of a three-part series on retaking control of your life and control of your business. Last week we discussed managing stress, next week will be on time management, today the topic is ethics. Before proceeding further, however, I must confess that this writer is not “Saint Charles the Perfect.” In fact, I must admit that I recently bought a book by Dr. John Maxwell entitled “There’s No Such Thing as Business Ethics” expecting a juicy scandal-ridden expose on business and politics that would make me feel better about myself. Instead, I was indicted by a great book on successful customer service strategy and prosperous living. Maxwell’s premise is that one cannot separate business, spiritual, and personal ethics. Right is right and wrong is wrong with no shades of gray.
The 1960’s concept of “situational ethics” — If you can’t be with the one you love, then love the one you are with — has sunk quite a few corporations, politicians and executives. Just turn on any news channel.
Do a Google search: “Are we a nation of cheaters?” and you’ll find a study published by Newsweek of college students, which found 84% believe the US is experiencing a business crisis, and 77% believe CEOs should be held responsible. However, 59% of those same students admit to having cheated on a test.
In the workplace, 43% of people admit to having engaged in at least one unethical act in the last year and 75% have observed such an act and done nothing about it. Another study found that executives and workers steal $600,000,000,000 from their companies each year! Another finds that 74% of high school students say they’ve cheated and 90% of college students say they’d lie to increase the odds of getting a good job. 50% of all resumes contain outright lies.
So, what is the solution?
We cannot post the 10 Commandments in schools anymore, but we must teach in both schools and workplaces ethical behavior. In his book, Maxwell condemns lengthy legalistic codes of conduct which often contain multiple loopholes. He boils ethics down to the “golden rule”. In fact, just about every culture on this planet has a variation of that rule: “Do to others, as you want them to do to you.” What a novel concept. It is so common sense, yet it is so uncommonly practiced.
The key to time management is to live each moment in concert with core values. Core Values are those principles and qualities that are of highest importance. Is the golden rule a core value for you and for your organization? If so, is it in writing? Is it talked about? Do you follow the golden rule on those frequent occasions when living by the rule risks loss of money? If you are the boss, do you make coffee for your secretary? If you are the secretary, does each caller feel more important after talking to you? If you’re the customer, did you make the cashier feel important? If you are the employee, are you going to take back the office supplies that we borrowed last week?
To make next week’s article on time management more meaningful I challenge you to take some time this week (today would be good) and list your personal core values and write a sentence or two describing what each means. If you are the manager, you have a responsibility to be the foremost itinerant preacher of your organization’s values. A good start to this exercise would be (insert drum roll here) is to read “There’s No Such Thing As Business Ethics”. In fact, it would make a great gift for your employees in Fairbanks. I challenge our local bookstores to go out and order a thousand copies of Maxwell’s book and then sell them in a half-priced sale.