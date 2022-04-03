In Porras’ and Collins’ book “Built to Last”, they introduce the Big Hairy Audacious Goals “BHAG” concept as a way for companies to enhance team spirit, shoot for goals and become profitable visionary companies. Porras and Collins describe BHAGs as “nearly impossible, but possible with confidence and a bit of arrogance on behalf of the company.”
A great example of a Big Hairy Audacious Goal was Kennedy’s vision, spelled out to Congress on May 25, 1961, of putting a man on the moon by the end of the decade. On July 20, 1969 that dream was fulfilled by Neil Armstrong’s moon walk and safe return to earth.
According to Porras’ and Collins’ research, $1 invested in a visionary company produced six times that of a dollar invested in a non-visionary competitor and fifteen times more than $1 invested in the general stock market!
Since vision improves results for corporations, then does it not follow that personal big audacious dreams should help us improve our individual performance?
Recently I had the privilege of advising a student who was extremely disgruntled with his job. He has a boss who micromanages him and who is terribly indecisive. The student was getting ready to quit what is really a pretty nice deal – minus his bad boss. I asked him about his dreams for the future and he lit up like a candle. He knew how to set BHAGs. Then I asked him how his current job was helping him get to his future. A light went off in his eyes and he decided to stick it out and continue being a stellar employee.
I suggested to him that he write down his big hairy audacious goals and then add a couple sentences on how his current job was helping him move towards his future. Finally, I asked him to read that document every day before going to work.
Sixth graders know how to do this! They are the big kids in the elementary school and they dream big! When I was a sixth grader I was going to fly F14 Tomcats off of an aircraft carrier.
But, then comes middle school and the big sixth graders become little seventh graders and so it goes through high school, college, and adult life. By the time most people are in their 30s the dreams and goals of youth have been replaced by the grim realities of everyday life.
Long before the movie “Bucket List”, I created a “Must do before I die” list. Some on my list are Big and some are Little Hairy Audacious Goals, but just like corporations, the world belongs to those who make their dreams come true. Do you have a “Must Do before I Kick the Bucket List”? Is it written down? Do you read it every day?
In addition to career, educational, financial, physical fitness and family dreams, it is appropriate to have a list of at least ten outrageous “fun” dreams. I have checked 6 off my list and have six more to go before I die. A couple of them will happen next year.
Our businesses need to develop the mindset of start-up companies that are exciting and filled with possibilities without limits. As people in those businesses we need to develop the mindset of sixth graders like me who can fly F16s off of aircraft carrier decks. I have absolutely no idea how to pull it off, but someday I will catch a ride in the back of an F16 soaring across Alaska. We are that thing which dreams are made of.
Remember:
“Only as high as I reach can I grow,
only as far as I seek can I go,
only as deep as I look can I see,
only as much as I dream can I be.”
– Karen Ravn