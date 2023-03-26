The Fudge Pot, a Fairbanks fixture for almost 30 years, recently reopened under new ownership after a six-month remodel.
Meghan Heim, the new owner of the downtown eatery/gift shop, said she’s always wanted to open a shop where people with all abilities could work. Heim said there are limited employment options in the Fairbanks area for people with disabilities, like her older sister, Erin.
Heim attended a barista academy in Seattle in May, 2022 to learn the basics of owning a coffee business. She saw that The Fudge Pot, located at 515 1st Avenue, was for sale. “I fell in love with it,” Heim said.
Nixie Doan, who bought the business from her sister, Michelle, in 2002, taught Heim the ins and outs of the business throughout the summer. Heim said Doan taught her each part of the fudge making process to prepare Heim to take over ownership in August.
Meghan’s sister, Erin Heim, learned the aspects of running The Fudge Pot alongside Meghan. Erin is responsible for making fudge and keeping the shop spotless.
Erin, 48, said her favorite part of working at The Fudge Pot is tasting the fudge. She also likes to chat with people who visit the store. For someone to be a good employee at The Fudge Pot they need a lot of energy, Erin said.
In addition to hiring people of all abilities, Meghan said she aims to offer good food, good coffee, beautiful gifts, and the best fudge in the world to customers in a wonderful store.
Ownership of the shop came with Doan’s recipes for sandwiches and fudge. Heim switched out the coffee brands from North Pole Roasting Company to Middle Fork Roasters, naming the brand “Infinite Blends.” Heim started using Tiki Breeze syrups for coffee because they are less processed, contain less ingredients, and are more natural.
Manager Ella Iorga said that she loves the atmosphere of The Fudge Pot. Iorga implemented specials, like soup and sandwich special and holiday combination specials for fudge and coffee. For St. Patrick’s day, The Fudge Pot sold a combination mint mocha fudge with mint mocha coffee.
Meghan said the biggest challenge so far has been remodeling the store. The business closed for renovations in September and reopened on March 3.
Michael Buberge, Meghan’s husband and owner of Exquisite Tile & Stone in North Pole, remodeled the store. Meghan called him, “the man behind the scenes,” as he ran his store during the day and renovated The Fudge Pot at night and on weekends.
Meghan said they added a second register for sandwiches, coffee, and fudge, and added a register in the gift shop for people who just want to shop for gifts. The renovation also expanded the kitchen area and created more seating for guests.
Meghan also owns Infinite Options Care Coordination Services, a case management agency which assists in connecting people with medical, social, and education resources.
Meghan said she hopes to expand The Fudge Pot across Alaska and model what it looks like to hire people of all abilities.
Meghan hires people with disabilities through the Bridge Program at Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, which prepares young adults with developmental disabilities to become successful community members, people she knows through her care coordination agency, and the Alaska Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, which helps Alaskans with disabilities to prepare for and get good jobs.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.