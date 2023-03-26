The Fudge Pot, a Fairbanks fixture for almost 30 years, recently reopened under new ownership after a six-month remodel.

Meghan Heim, the new owner of the downtown eatery/gift shop, said she’s always wanted to open a shop where people with all abilities could work. Heim said there are limited employment options in the Fairbanks area for people with disabilities, like her older sister, Erin.

