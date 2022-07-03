It’s the time of year in Fairbanks when seasonal help starts arriving. I keep looking for the Salmon Bake sign to go up at the corner of Airport and Peger, one of the true indicators that summer has arrived … at least for now.
Expect a number of jobs to open among hospitality, food service, tour companies, home improvement centers, green houses, car rental companies, summer camps, construction, road work and everything else that picks up during Alaska’s busy season.
The job market changes during the months of March through May. April is a busy time to start bulking up your staff, making sure you have the right paperwork and documentation, and hoping that you have enough people, and enough work, to get through the entire season.
If your business operates seasonally, it is just as important to make certain that you get the right people hired and provide them plenty of incentive to not only stay through the entire season, but also come back next season so there is consistency and leadership from year to year.
Start with knowing what you want people to do. Just as when hiring full time employees clearly define the duties and characteristics you need. Here is where a job profile can make all the difference. Even though the job may only last four months, you still expect the employee to show up on time every day and give their best effort.
Begin with identifying the types of motivations that a successful employee displays. If it is a customer facing position, hiring employees who love to help others is important. Imagine hiring someone who is big into technology for a front desk position in a hotel. That person may be great at paying attention to details and can upgrade your reservation system in their spare time, but are they really going to enjoy coming to work every day when they don’t get to work on the computer and have to help real people instead?
Make certain that you present clear expectations about the position up front. If you know staff needs to work through Labor Day, please list that information clearly and in bold type, underlined and highlighted with florescent marker. Make certain you state that fact during the interview and that it is again listed on the hiring paperwork. If the information is that important, make sure it is stated at least five different times and using at least three different mediums.
It’s easy for humans to miss important details like that when they are excited about having a job in Alaska for the summer.
Plan ahead to provide an incentive. A substantial seasonal bonus is a great way to keep employees around. If you make the bonus performance and time based, using objective measures for performance, you will find people will be tracking what they need to do to get that incentive.
By the way, those performance ratings are also a perfect way to figure out which employees you want back next year. Start talking to them before the season is over to find out what they have planned over the rest of the year. Ask for their opinions. Give them additional responsibility and compensation for it. Though they may not be able to guarantee they return, you can get a head start on the next season’s hiring.
Keep your employees happy through the summer and you will find they will keep your customers happy. Show you appreciate the efforts, and they will continue to work hard for you. Most seasonal employees who come to Fairbanks are interested in two things: making money and experiencing Alaska. If you can provide opportunities for both of those, you will build a reputation that will eventually have employees recruiting staff for you without even asking.