Whenever I face a business dilemma, a conflict or a choice between various alternatives I immediately go stand in the corner and look at the wall.
As I stare, the right choice becomes blindingly clear and I become empowered to act boldly and decisively with assurance that my decision and action is right. When I stare there on my wall in a place of honor is a framed document that lists our department’s agreed upon vision and governing values, and next to that is another frame containing our shared goals for the next five years. When we have to make a decision, the vision, values, and goals always guide our choices and keep us on track.
Lots of organizations have mission statements and I don’t mean to minimize the importance of them. Mission statements tell you what you are supposed to do. But mission statements alone don’t tell organization members where they are going, how they are going to get there, and when to expect the mileposts along the way. A vision statement gives direction to “where” the organization is going and must be inspirational, shared, supported, and a stretch. It’s better to err on too great a vision, than having one that’s not great enough. The vision statement should be simple, specific and easy to remember. In the vision statement avoid financial numbers because profits are the result of a vision or goals achieved. Also, generalities like “world class” just don’t cut it.
Governing values are those principles and qualities that are of highest importance to the organization. They guide us on the “how” we do business. We agreed to write this weekly column every Sunday, not because it was a goal, or part of our vision, but rather because doing so directly supports one of our department’s governing values. Interestingly, several years ago as I was writing this article, an email hit my inbox announcing the results of a strike vote by our faculty union.
Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and the issues went away. However, if a strike was called, whether, or not we honored the strike would have been totally contingent upon what we saw when we stood in the corner and look at the wall.
There we seek the answer whether an action is in concert with our agreed upon vision, values and goals.
Goals should be “smart” — that means specific, measurable, realistic and time sensitive. Goals are essential for organizational success. Goals are the “when.” While vision and values should remain constant, goals should be somewhat flexible as challenges are faced and opportunities present themselves.
If your organization doesn’t have a wall like ours, we suggest you and your team create one. In turbulent times, (like these), standing in the corner and studying that wall is a good thing to do.
Let end this column with a true story on the power of vision:
In 1981, businessman Eugene Lang returned to elementary school P.S. 121 in the heart of Harlem to give the commencement speech to the class of graduating sixth graders. In front of the teachers and parents Lang painted a picture of the children’s journey through life including middle school, high school and college. But when he got to college he saw the lights go out in his graduates’ eyes. So he said “And don’t you think you can’t go to college because you can!” and on the spot he promised college scholarships to every one of those sixth graders who stayed in high school and graduated. Lang had suddenly given 61 children a vision of graduating from of college who until that moment had believed college was unattainable.
Based upon historical statistics of P.S. 121 one could only hope that 1 of 4 sixth graders would ever finish high school and none of them would go to college. But, in August 1985, after four years, all of Lang’s Dreamers were still in school. 90% of them finished high school and 40 of those 52 graduates went on to college.
In addition to the initial class of “dreamers,” today there are over 180 “I Have a Dream” projects in 27 states and 64 cities, serving well over 13,500 dreamers and the program continues to grow.
I believe the power of vision is not supernatural, magical, or mystical. It emanates from a proven psychological phenomenon known as the Pygmalion Effect or the self-fulfilling prophecy. Vision provides focus, direction and the self confidence that an individual or an organization can achieve their vision.
Go stand in the corner of your office tomorrow and look at your goals, values and vision. If you do not see it, well, you know what to do.
Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.