Whenever I face a business dilemma, a conflict or a choice between various alternatives I immediately go stand in the corner and look at the wall.

As I stare, the right choice becomes blindingly clear and I become empowered to act boldly and decisively with assurance that my decision and action is right. When I stare there on my wall in a place of honor is a framed document that lists our department’s agreed upon vision and governing values, and next to that is another frame containing our shared goals for the next five years. When we have to make a decision, the vision, values, and goals always guide our choices and keep us on track.

Charlie Dexter is a professor emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.